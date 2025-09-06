Hrithik Roshan pens note for ‘papa’ Rakesh on b’day: ‘I stand strong, cause I’m your son’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Superstar Hrithik Roshan has penned a tender note for his father Rakesh Roshan on the filmmaker’s 76th birthday and thanked him for instilling strength in him.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a string of throwback pictures featuring Rakesh along with his actor son from his childhood days and his debut film “Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,” which was released in 2000.

Hrithik called his father his “best teacher” and the reason behind his ability to endure hardships with balance and wisdom.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to you papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me.

When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years I have learnt to see the opposite as well , and I know you have too. The discovery of worthiness within , the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation.”

He said that today he walks in balance like his father.

“Never complete , but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path. Thank you for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher one could ask for. I stand proud ( and strong) , cause I am your son . I love you.”

Rakesh’s daughter and Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan too penned a note for her father. She also shared a video montage where she is heard saying: “You're so special, Papa. You have done so much for me and our family. Even though you didn't have time for yourself, you made time for me.”

“You listened to my little problems, even though they were so much smaller than your own. You worked so hard to make life safe, happy, and full of love. I hope you know how deeply I love you, and just not today, but every single day. Wishing you a happy, happy birthday, Papa, and I love you.”

Sunaina captioned the post: “My forever hero, my Papa. Happiest birthday to the one who taught me love, strength and kindness every single day. Love you Papa.”

