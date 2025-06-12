Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan 'welcome' K-pop idol Jackson Wang

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan along with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pinki welcomed K-pop idol Jackson Wang, who is currently touring India.

Rakesh took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Jackson standing between Hrithik and the star’s mother Pinki. The singer and the actor are seen dressed in all-black and posing for the picture.

“Jackson welcome & God bless!,” Rakesh wrote as the caption.

\Jackson, who is a Hong Kong rapper, singer, and songwriter, joined the South Korean boy band Got7, which debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014.

He released his first solo album Mirrors in 2019, which peaked at number 32 on the US Billboard 200, followed by his second album Magic Man in 2022, which peaked at number 15. Wang was ranked 41st on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 in 2020, and 10th in 2021.

Talking about Hrithik, he is gearing up for the release of “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji.

“War 2” is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is the sixth installment in the fabled YRF Spy Universe franchise. The film is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on August 14. The upcoming high-octane action film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The actor will also be seen in the fourth installment of the superhero film “Krrish”. It was in April, when “Krrish 4” was announced. Hrithik confirmed directing his upcoming movie ‘Krrish 4’.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

--IANS

dc/