Hrishikesh Pandey shares how the monsoon helps him reconnect with his inner child

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Hrishikesh Pandey has shared how the monsoon season holds a special place in his heart.

He revealed that for him, it's not just about the rain—it's a time to relive childhood memories, embrace simple joys, and reconnect with the carefree spirit of his younger days. Hrishikesh told IANS, “I don’t avoid traveling in the rains—on the contrary, I love it. People laugh sometimes, but when it rains, I love stepping out, getting drenched, and doing all the masti I used to do as a kid. I’ve always believed that no matter your age, that childlike spirit should never go away. I just go out and enjoy—covered or not, alone or with friends—it doesn’t matter.”

“When it rains, I feel like that same kid again running out, getting drenched, and doing all the fun I used to do. Age doesn’t matter; that childlike joy in the monsoon should never fade. The smell of wet mud, splashing through puddles, the sound of rain on leaves it all makes me nostalgic and reminds me of my college days… how my friends and I would get drenched on our way home, playing football in the rain.”

The 'CID' actor went on to state, “The moment I get a day off or I’m not shooting, I just pack up and head out. Whether it’s Mahabaleshwar, Matheran, Khandala, Lonavala, Igatpuri—or even Goa—I love it all. The mountains, the sea, the rivers—everything calls to me. I just take my essentials, hop in my car, and drive. Sometimes I fly, sometimes I drive down. I never wait.”

Revealing his travel kit, Hrishikesh said, “My mobile, of course, is always with me—for pictures and other needs. And I will never forget my swimming trunks and comfortable outdoor clothes. I carry what I need and just move. I don’t wait around or overthink. When nature calls, I go.”

On the work front, Hrishikesh is best known for his roles in shows like “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,” “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” “Bekaboo” and “CID” among others.

