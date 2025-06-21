Hrishikesh Pandey gets nostalgic on International Yoga Day, shares story from his school

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Hrishikesh Pandey is getting nostalgic on the International Yoga Day. The actor, who is known for his disciplined routine and calm demeanor, credits much of his physical and mental well-being to the ancient practice of yoga.

He took a walk down the memory lane, and shared how he used to teach Yoga in his school to fellow students.

Talking about the same, he said, “Initially in my childhood, I used to do yoga and many times I was even called to other classes in school to teach yoga asanas, especially Surya Namaskar”.

He confessed that he wasn’t consistent in the middle as he skipped it for a few years. He said, “I used to do it for a very long time, then skipped it for a few years. But now, since the past few years, I’ve started again—at least for some time whenever possible, but I try to be regular. In between, due to a lot of busy schedules, I missed out on doing yoga. But I’ve realised how important it is. Yoga has a long-lasting impact on both body and mind”.

He further mentioned, “Yoga plays a very important role in my life. It’s not just a physical practice but a complete lifestyle that helps me stay grounded”.

In an industry where unpredictability and stress are constants, yoga has become a source of stability and clarity for the actor.

Despite his packed shoot schedules and gym workouts, Hrishikesh ensures he never loses touch with yoga, as he said, “Even on busy days, I try to fit in at least 15–20 minutes. If not a full session, then I do some breathing exercises or stretches. It’s all about consistency”.

The actor believes that Yoga doesn’t bring overnight changes, rather it works slowly but deeply. It makes a person more aware of their breath, your body, and your emotions.

Before stepping onto set, Hrishikesh follows a simple ritual that includes Anulom Vilom and Bhramari Pranayama, two calming breathing techniques. “They help me stay centred, improve my focus, and regulate my breathing. Along with a few light stretches, this sets the tone for my day. I feel more flexible, more energetic, and mentally more composed. It helps me handle stress and chaos with a lot more ease”, he added.

When asked about his go-to asana to stay fit, Hrishikesh said, “Surya Namaskar is my favourite. It’s a complete workout—it energizes the whole body, improves circulation, and builds strength and flexibility”.

--IANS

aa/