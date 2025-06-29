How Ameya Dabli is using music to strengthen faith in Lord Krishna across India

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Popular singer Ameya Dabli has revealed how his spiritual tour is not just about music, but about creating a deeper connection with people.

Through devotional songs and meaningful interactions, he hopes to strengthen faith in Lord Krishna. Speaking about his 11-city concert tour, Dabli shared, “Performing at some of the most prestigious weddings in India has been an honour but the true magic of music reveals itself when it heals—when it brings stillness to a restless heart or hope to someone in grief. That’s what this tour is about.”

“For me, singing has never been just about applause—it has always been a prayer,” he says. “In a world overwhelmed by noise and stress, music can anchor us. It can restore faith, ignite joy, and remind us of our shared humanity,” he added.

His latest 11-city concert series, titled “Krishnaa – Music, Bliss & Beyond,” spans across major cities including Indore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Delhi. A source informed that with “Krishnaa – Music, Bliss & Beyond,” Dabli presents more than just a concert—it's a spiritually enriching journey inspired by the life and teachings of Lord Krishna. Blending devotional music, meaningful storytelling, and moments of peaceful introspection, Ameya invites audiences to rediscover the true essence and transformative power of music.

Ameya Dabli has carved a niche for himself as the go-to performer for some of India’s most high-profile events. He has sung at the grand wedding of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj and has also entertained prestigious families such as the Kapoors, Rani Mukerji, and Aditya Chopra.

Ameya, a former corporate leader, has had the honor of performing alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Ustad Zakir Hussain, A.R. Rahman, Pt. Rakesh Chaurasia, Salim–Sulaiman, and Shaan.

Talking about his journey, the singer shared, “Over the years, I’ve witnessed something truly powerful—music’s ability to go beyond entertainment and become a balm for the soul. Whether performing in army cantonments for our jawans or in intimate spaces for families grappling with stress, grief, or change, I’ve seen how a single note, a devotional verse, or a soulful melody can lift spirits, bring peace, and even restore hope. Music, in its purest form, connects us to something greater than ourselves—it heals what words cannot.”

