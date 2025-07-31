House Mates director Rajavel tells actor Sivakarthikeyan: You are an inspiration to a lot of guys like me

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Director Rajavel, whose film 'House Mates' is being presented by actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan's production firm, has now penned a note of gratitude to the actor in which he has said that Sivakarthikeyan was an inspiration to many like him.

With just a day left for his film to release, director Rajavel took to Instagram to pen his thoughts on the support lent by actor Sivakarthikeyan to his film.

He wrote, "Felt really happy and overwhelmed when I said those two words action and cut for the very first time to my most beloved and inspiring actor @sivakarthikeyan sir... You are an inspiration to a lot of guys like me sir... Very fortunate and blessed to release my first film under @skprodoffl .... Thanks for Appreciating & motivating us sir... Thanks a lot to @darshan_offl sir and @kaaliactor anna... You two are the main pillars of #Housemates. Lots of memories..."

The film, which has come in for postive reviews after the press and premiere shows, has been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a clean U certificate.

Scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year, the film features actor Darshan and Kaali Venkat in the lead.

A source from the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that the film was based on a fantasy idea that had been presented as a horror-comedy.

The source had disclosed that the film would be a proper family entertainer and that it would have an emotional idea as one its strengths. “We all miss someone whom we consider dear at some point in our lives. What if you got an opportunity to meet that person at a time you cherish the most? There is something on those lines in this film,“ the source had told IANS.

The film, apart from Darshan and Kaali Venkat, will also feature a host of actors including Arsha Baiju, Vinodhini, Dheena, Suresh and Abdool Lee among others.

Cinematography for the film is by M S Sathish, while music for the film has been scored by Rajesh Murugesan. The film has editing by Nishar Sharief and art direction by N K Rahul. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Kasi and costumes are by Nandhini Nedumaran. Well known director S P Shakthivel is the creative producer of the film.

The source however clarifies that this film is not about time travel and promises the film will be a full-fledged entertainer.

-IANS

Mkr/