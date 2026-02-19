'Hotspot 2 Much' producers gift car to film's director Vignesh Karthick

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Pleased with the success of their recently released film 'Hotspot 2 Much', the producers of the film have now gifted director Vignesh Karthick a Mahindra Scorpio as a token of their appreciation.

In a video clip that has now gone viral, producers Aneel K Reddy, Suresh and Robbie were seen jointly presenting the key to the car to director Vignesh Karthick. The producers expressed the opinion that the film 'Hotspot 2 Much' had given them a profit that was several times the amount they had invested in the film. The producers said the credit for having made such a film, that was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, must go to director Vignesh Karthick and that they were very thankful to him.

For the unaware, the film, featuring actress Priya Bhavani Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Rakshan, Ashwin Kumar and Aadhitya Baaskar in the lead, released on January 23 this year. The Censor Board had cleared the film's release with a U/A certificate.

The second instalment in the Hotspot franchise was also on the same lines as that of the first part. The story revolves around a woman director (Priya Bhavani Shankar) going to meet a producer and in the process, narrating three stories. One of the three stories pertains to irresponsible fans fighting over their heroes on social media, while the second story is about a woman's right to dress as she chooses. The third is a story that revolves around an individual who falls in love with a girl living in the future.

The film, which was directed by Vignesh Karthick, also featured actors M S Baaskar, Bhavani sre , Brigida Saga and Sanjana tiwari in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the film was being presented by actor Vishnu Vishal's production house, Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

On the technical front, the film had cinematography by two camerman -- Jagadeesh Ravi and Joseph Paul. Music for the film was by Satish Raghunathan while editing for the film was by Muthayan U. Art direction for the film had been handled by C Shanmugam. The film was co-directed by Kishore Sankar.

