Hospital shares health update of Katrina Kaif and her newborn baby boy

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the arrival of their baby earlier in the day today through a joint social media post.

They wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky.” HN Reliance Foundation, the hospital where Katrina Kaif delivered her baby, released an official statement updating on Katrina and her baby’s health. The statement read, “Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy at HN Reliance Hospital this morning. Both Katrina and the baby are fine. It further read, “Male baby born at 08:23:18; mother and baby are stable. Discharge not yet planned.”

In September, the couple had announced their pregnancy on social media, yet again through a joint post. In the Polaroid photo shared by the couple, Vicky was seen affectionately holding Katrina’s baby bump. They had captioned it as, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” As soon as the news was announced, the Bollywood fraternity took to the comments section of Vicky and Katrina’s announcement post to congratulate them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “So happy! Congratulations.” Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “Kat, welcome to the boy mamma club! So happy for you and Vicky.” Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congrats, new mamma and papa!” Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote, “Amazing, both of you. All my love.” An excited Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Omggggg congratulations, you two! So happy!”

Katrina and Vicky got married to each other in 2021, after dating for a year. The wedding was a lavish one and took place in Rajasthan.

