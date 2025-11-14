Honey Singh opens up about his bond with Kapil Sharma as he teams up with comedian for party anthem ‘Phurr’

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened up about his bond with Kapil Sharma as the duo reunited for the high-energy party track “Phurr” in “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.”

The rapper shared that working with Kapil is always effortless and filled with laughter. Speaking about their latest song, Honey Singh shared, “Kapil is a very dear friend, and doing a song for his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was a lot of fun. Phurr is a total party banger, it’s got that groove that’ll make you want to hit the dance floor and not leave! So, let’s all Phurr our way to the cinemas for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.”

The foot-tapping number “Phurr” is shot in a massive stadium setting illuminated with disco lights and electrifying energy. Sung by Honey Singh and Josh Brar, the track features music produced by Honey himself, with lyrics written by Raj Brar. The song embodies the spirit of a high-voltage party anthem.

The peppy number features Kapil Sharma, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan.

Actress Parul Gulati opened up about reuniting with Yo Yo Honey Singh after a decade for a special song in her upcoming film “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.” Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Honey Singh after a decade, Parul described the collaboration as a nostalgic and exciting experience, marking a full-circle moment in her career.

She told IANS, “When I met Honey after so many years, it truly felt like time had stood still. We both instantly went back to those Zorawar days, the rehearsals, the laughter, the fun chaos on set.”

“Working with him again after ten years felt nostalgic but also very refreshing. He has the same infectious energy, the same passion for music, and it’s amazing to see how much he’s evolved as an artist. Shooting this song together brought back so many memories, and I couldn’t have asked for a better reunion. It felt like coming full circle,” added Parul Gulati.

--IANS

ps/