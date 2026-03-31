Honey Singh makes dramatic entry in Rolls Royce on stage during Mumbai show

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is known for ‘Brown Rang’, ‘International Villager’, ‘Blue Eyes’ and others, made a dramatic entry on stage in a Rolls Royce during his recent show in Mumbai as a part of his My Story Tour.

Read More

The evening unfolded as a powerful narrative, tracing Honey Singh’s journey through rise, fame, setbacks, and resurgence, brought alive through music, visuals, and immersive storytelling.

The concert also delivered two unforgettable moments of fan engagement. Winners of the Golden Ticket Contest received jewellery and one lucky fan rode home on a brand-new bike.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said, “Mumbai is a city that understands a heartfelt performance like this and instinctively responds to it. With My Story, we wanted to go beyond performance and create something that feels immersive, personal, and unforgettable. What we saw tonight was that connection come alive in a way that only a city like Mumbai can make possible”.

The rapper also recorded a live music video on stage, giving the fan a unique experience, just like he did in Delhi.

Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer at NDTV, added, “Every city on this tour has its own energy, but Mumbai brings a certain expectation. From the opening moment to the final beat, this show was designed to match that intensity, and the response from the audience has been nothing short of incredible”.

Those who were in Mumbai will remember the night for years to come. And as the NDTV Good Times My Story World Tour travels across India, one thing is certain, while every city will have something special waiting for its fans.

--IANS

aa/