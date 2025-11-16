Honey Irani didn’t know her son Farhan Akhtar was writing his feature debut

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar’s mother, screenwriter Honey Irani has shared when she felt proud for the first time for her son. She shared that she didn’t even know that her son was working on the script of his debut film.

On Sunday, the makers of the music reality show ‘Indian Idol’ shared a clip from the latest episode featuring Farhan, his mother Honey Irani and his sister Zoya Akhtar.

In the clip, Honey Irani told her son, “ I'm sorry because we have never worked together. I mean, I've never worked for you, you've never worked for me. So I hope we'll change that in the future. And also sorry for getting a lot of beating from me. I think I couldn't have asked for a better son. I'm really, really, really, really proud of him”.

When the show host asked her when she felt this pride for the first time, she said, “When he came to me and said that Aamir has said yes to my script. I didn't even know that he was writing. So, that was a very proud moment for me”.

Honey Irani was referring to Farhan’s directorial debut ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. Prior to writing the script of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, Farhan was pretty much lost in life. He found his calling through the script of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, a film, which would later go on to become a timeless piece of cinema with a cult fan-following. The film, which was released in theatres in 2001, is known for its fresh storytelling, and exploring the landscape of friendships in urban India.

The film broke the clutter, and brought a story of an elite group of friends in Mumbai who navigate the complexities of life, and how it affects their friendship as they grow, become mature, and manage their professional lives.

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ featured chartbuster music appealing to the sensibilities of a young India. However, over the years, the film has grown from strength-to-strength, and has become a rare timeless piece of cinema, appealing to all generations.

