Homi Adajania jokes at Kriti Sanon to ‘stay out’ of Rashmika-Vijay’s picture, actress says ‘Never!’

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Homi Adajania, on Thursday, joked with actress Kriti Sanon by sharing a picture from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s reception, featuring Kriti Sanon posing with the newly weds.

Homi playfully asked Kriti to ‘stay out’ of the frame and wrote, “@kritisanon can you stay out of this?.”

Taking to her social media account, Kriti re-posted the post and responding to the filmmaker, she cheekily replied, “Congrats guys Haha.. never.. Love them! .”

The actress also shared another candid picture from the celebrations.

The other BTS snap featured Rashmika smiling and covering her nose playfully while facing Kriti who is also seen giggling. She captioned the moment as, “And then some…”.

For the reception, Kriti opted for a black embellished ensemble. Rashmika stunned in a red silk saree, while Vijay was seen wearing a cream traditional outfit.

Interestingly, Kriti and Rashmika will soon be seen sharing screen together in the upcoming film Cocktail 2. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about the reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda, that was held on the 4th of March, saw some prominent names, such as Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, and Radhika Sarathkumar, attended the grand function, along with some others mark their attendance.

Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur.

Earlier Rashmika had opened up about their magical Sangeet night, calling it one of the most joyful and emotional evenings of her life.

Sharing a series of pictures in a carousel post from the celebration, the actress had reflected on the love, laughter and surprises galore that unfolded through the night.

Rashmika had taken to her social media account and wrote, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night.

It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other..to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well!”

She added, “@falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!! 24.2.26!

The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!.”

