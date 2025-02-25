Won't rush projects if not good: James Gunn opens up about his commitment to future DC movies

Washington DC: DC Studios CEO James Gunn has made it clear that he prioritising quality over speed in filmmaking, stating that he would rather "quit" than rush projects into production without ensuring they meet his creative standards.

Gunn, along with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, addressed concerns about the studio turning into a "movie machine" instead of focusing on organic storytelling.

"I'd quit," Gunn exclaimed. "I'm being serious! I'm not going to do this unless I think we're doing good stuff that's cool, that works," he was quoted as saying by Deadline.

Clarifying his statement, the Superman filmmaker added, "I'm not saying I'm going to quit, I'm not damning DC."

Safran echoed Gunn's sentiments, stating that their approach is deliberate, with no pressure from higher authorities to accelerate production.

"We're very deliberate in our output. We're not looking to make five movies a year and five series. We're really focused on telling great versions of the stories we want to tell, and we have zero pressure on us from [WBD CEO] David [Zaslav] or anyone else to deliver more than that," Safran said, as quoted by Deadline.

Gunn has repeatedly stressed that, unlike other studios, he will not rush a project into production unless the script is fully ready, Deadline report added.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn and Safran took over as DC Studios' heads in November 2022 after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav prioritized revitalizing the studio following the Warner Media-Discovery merger.

The company aims to release two live-action films and one animated movie per year, along with two live-action and two animated series for Max annually.

The first movie to launch this new era of the DCU is Superman, directed by Gunn. The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11, 2025. (ANI)