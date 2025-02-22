Will Reeve Explains Why He Won’t Follow His Father’s Path as Superman

Washington: Christopher Reeve's youngest son Will Reeve is explaining why he has never considered trying on Superman's iconic red cape for himself.

Will, a 32-year-old ABC News correspondent, touched on his cameo in the upcoming Superman reboot during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark.

When co-host Kelly Ripa told Will she is surprised DC Studios has never asked him to portray Superman, he said, "No, I've never gotten the ask. I learned at an early age from my parents, who were both accomplished performers, that in order to succeed in entertainment, or really anything, but certainly in entertainment, you need to need the craft like you need air to breathe."

Will's father Christopher, who died in 2004 at age 52, was best known for portraying Clark Kent/Superman in the 1970s and 1980s Superman movies; his mother was Dana Reeve, a singer and actress who died at 44 years old from lung cancer in 2006.

"It has to be a core part of who you are," said Will, adding, "For me, I acted in school plays and things, but that was just part of who I was. I didn't need it. I realized as an ambitious person, I should channel my energies into the things that I'm really passionate about, which is what led me to journalism," reported People.

Will shared on Live with Kelly and Mark that his cameo in Superman, which stars David Corenswet in the title role, amounts to a single line in the movie.

"No, not at all. I needed three takes," he added, when asked if he "nailed" his line on his first try. He noted that while he was given a script for the film, "everything except for my line was redacted, so I have no idea what happens in the movie," as per the outlet.

When Consuelos, 53, asked Will how acting in the film compared to his work as a journalist, Will said, "I was terrified is how it compared."

"I do live television for a living every day, and that gives sort of good nerves, there's an excitement about it," Will said. "This was pure terror, like 'Oh my God, there are extras that are moving on my cues and I've gotta nail this and I don't know what I'm saying because I don't have context.' " He additionally noted that the film's director James Gunn told him that fans will love the cameo "because you're Christopher Reeve's son."

Will's father Christopher also shared older children Matthew Reeve, 45, and Alexandra Reeve Givens, 41, with his former partner Gae Exton. Will and his siblings have not been asked to participate in past Superman movies, he said, "My family and I, we've always rooted for and supported whatever Superman projects are out there. It's not like we own it -- it would be nice if we did," reported People.

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' won Best Documentary award at the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). (ANI)