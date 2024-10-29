Trailer of Daniel Craig-starrer 'Queer' unveiled

Los Angeles [US]: On Tuesday, the trailer of Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey-starrer film 'Queer' was released.

As per Variety, 'Queer' is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by William Burroughs. It is set in Mexico City during the 1940s and follows William Lee (Craig), an American expat living mostly in isolation among American college students and bar owners.

He becomes infatuated with a discharged American Navy serviceman, Eugene Allerton (Starkey), a drug user who eventually becomes involved with Lee after initially being indifferent to his advances. Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville and Omar Apollo co-star.

Luca Guadagnino has directed the project. 'Queer' was premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion. The film went on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

'Queer' is set to be released on November 27.

—ANI