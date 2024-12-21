Tom Holland Joins Christopher Nolan’s Next Film: Details Under Wraps

Washington: 'Spiderman: Far From Home' actor Tom Holland is all set to star in Christopher Nolan's next film. Although he is excited to be working with the Oscar-winning director next, the actor admits that he has no idea about the film as everything is still under wraps.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland appeared on the podcast Dish where he revealed that the shooting of the film has not started yet.

"It hasn't started shooting, to be perfectly honest with you. I don't know anything about it," Holland said on Tuesday's episode of the podcast Dish.

Holland continued to explain how the film's details are under wraps: "I'm super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with [Nolan]. It was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was, and I'm sure when he's ready he'll announce what it is."

Nolan wrote the screenplay and will be directing the movie, which Universal Pictures will distribute. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026. Nolan is producing the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy production company

This film will reunite Nolan with Universal, the studio that distributed his Oscar-winning film, 'Oppenheimer'.

Nolan won Best Director and Best Picture for producing the movie, which earned a staggering 976 million dollars worldwide.

Matt Damon will also play a prominent role in the film.

Although Damon has collaborated with Nolan in 'Oppenheimer 'and 'Interstellar' (2014), this will mark Holland's debut with the acclaimed director.

Along with them, actress Anne Hathaway and Zendaya will also join the stellar cast of Nolan's next film.

Holland and Zendaya have worked together in films like 'Spider-Man Homecoming', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. The two have been dating each other for quite long and confirmed their relationship in 2021.

On working with Zendaya in numerous films, the 'Spiderman' actor said it's like a saving grace. "It's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can't wait to talk about that later." said Tom Holland in 'Dish' podcast. (ANI)