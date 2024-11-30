Timothee Chalamet on why he lost out on Maze Runner Divergent roles

Washington [US]: Actor Timothee Chalamet shared that in the initial years of his career, he was looking at working in action movies such as 'Maze Runner' and 'Divergent', however, he couldn't get one due to his body type, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I would always get the same feedback, 'Oh, you don't have the right body,'" Chalamet recalled.

"I had an agent call me once and say, 'I'm tired of getting the same feedback. We're gonna stop submitting you for these bigger projects because you're not putting on weight.' I was trying to put on weight. I couldn't! I basically couldn't. My metabolism or whatever the fuck couldn't do it," he added.

Thus 'Dune: Part Two' star worked in more indie projects, including 'Call Me By Your Name', Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy and Little Women.

"I was knocking on one door that wouldn't open," Chalamet said, referring to action films. "So I went to what I thought was a more humble door, but actually ended up being explosive for me."

He later starred in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' franchise. Fans will next see him portray legendary musician Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown', which hits theatres on December 25.

Chalamet shared that his earlier roles were "so personal and vulnerable. There's an intimacy to that work that I hear in Bob's early music, in his early folk songs," as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)