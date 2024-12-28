Tim Allen Teases "Clever" Plot Details for 'Toy Story 5' – Buzz Lightyear Returns in 2026

Washington: Tim Allen is returning to the role of Buzz Lightyear for 'Toy Story 5', and he's already giving fans a glimpse into what's to come in the highly anticipated animated sequel.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Allen shared details about his experience recording his first session for the movie, which is expected to focus largely on his iconic character.

Allen revealed that he recently completed his first five-hour recording session for 'Toy Story 5'.

"Well, I don't know what I'm supposed to say. Yes, I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago," Allen shared, adding "It's really, really weird to get back in it. I can't tell you anything," as per Deadline.

Despite his secrecy about the plot, Allen was enthusiastic about the film, praising its story. "It's a very, very clever story," he said.

"I don't really believe it's about the money. I'm sure they want it to be a success, but that's not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn't have done it and they wouldn't have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It's really clever," Allen added, according to Deadline.

Allen also spoke about his deep connection with the character of Buzz Lightyear, a role he has voiced since the original 'Toy Story' movie in 1995.

Reflecting on his return to the role, Allen expressed his gratitude and excitement, "It was really a struggle to get, and then maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz. I'm so blessed to be Buzz Lightyear, to be honest. It's gonna be fun."

The actor also revealed some details about the production process, explaining that the team is currently working through the film's third act.

"I think we're a year out. I've gotten up to the third act. We'll do the third act. And then, we'll go back and clean it. And then, I'll do it about five more times," Allen said.

He ended by assuring fans that the story is something truly special, "It's a really good story, guys. It's really good."

Fans of the 'Toy Story' franchise will be pleased to know that 'Toy Story 5' is set to hit theatres in 2026. (ANI)