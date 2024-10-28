The Godfather Part III actor Andy Garcia joins cast of sports biopic 'Maserati: The Brothers'

Washington [US]: 'The Untouchables' actor Andy Garcia has joined Anthony Hopkins and Michele Morrone in the sports biopic 'Maserati: The Brothers', reported Deadline.

Bobby Moresco is directing this biopic on Italy's popular Maserati car family.

The film is about the brothers behind the Italian automobiles. Garcia will play Rossini, described as "a central figure in the story of the brothers." Morrone will star as brother Alfieri Il Maserati. Meanwhile, Anthony Hopkins will play an Italian financier who bankrolls the family.

The film will be produced by Italy's Andrea Iervolino. The shooting is all set to begin at the end of next month in Italy.

Also Read: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco bring Wonderland to life this Halloween!

"Maserati was founded in 1914 in a garage in the central Italian city of Bologna by three brothers, Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto. From its early days, the company - which is now known for luxury cars -- was connected to the world of car racing. Maserati's first Grand Prix vehicle is the one that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near-fatal crash. Alfieri died a few years later at the age of 44 from injuries related to that crash. In 1937, the brothers sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat," as per Deadline.

Garcia will be next seen in a key role opposite Billy Bob Thornton in the TV drama Landman by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Next year, he will also be part of the Twentieth Century Fox's feature film, 'Eenie Meanie', as well as starring alongside Toni Collette in the romantic movie 'Under The Stars'.

Producer Iervolino talked about Andy and said, "Andy Garcia is an actor of incredible depth and versatility. His ability to bring authenticity and intensity to every role makes his contribution to Maserati: The Brothers unique and invaluable. His performance will add further prestige to this story that celebrates Italian innovation and passion, and we are honoured to have him in our cast," reported Deadline.

—ANI