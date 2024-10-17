Teaser of Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt 's 'The Electric State' out

Los Angeles [US]: Netflix on Thursday released the teaser for Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Electric State', which is created by the Russo Brothers.

Set in an alternative America in the mid-1990s, the project stars Brown as Michelle, a young girl traveling across the country in search of her missing brother in the wake of a civil war between humanity and the robots that once served them. Pratt plays Keats, a smuggler she meets along the way, as per Variety.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/DBOcqhOR0F9/

'The Electric State' also stars Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate; Giancarlo Esposito as Colonel Marshall Bradbury; Woody Norman as Michelle's missing brother; and Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst. Anthony Mackie, Billy Bob Thornton, Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, Jason Alexander, Alan Tudyk and Brian Cox voice characters in the sci-fi adventure film.

Also Read: Cynthia Erivo calls out fan-edited 'Wicked' poster

The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Brown, Pratt, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk lend their talents as the voices of the robots. The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag with a screenplay written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely.

It will be out on the streaming platform on March 14.

—ANI