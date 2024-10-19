Sony debuts 'Karate Kid: Legends' and 'Kraven the Hunter' trailers

New York [US]: Sony Pictures made a splash at this year's New York Comic Con (NYCC) by showcasing exciting new footage for its upcoming films, including the highly anticipated 'Karate Kid: Legends' and 'Kraven the Hunter'.

Sony unveiled the first trailer for 'Karate Kid: Legends', set to release on May 30, 2025. The film brings back Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, alongside Jackie Chan reprising his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 reboot, as per Deadline.

The movie aims to unite the various iterations of the 'Karate Kid' saga.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/DBRC-l_P1r_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The trailer opens in a martial arts academy, where Mr. Han recruits young star Ben Wang.

Viewers were treated to a glimpse of Macchio and a portrait of Pat Morita's iconic character, at the event, as per Deadline.

The action quickly shifts to New York City, depicting a series of intense moments, including subway confrontations.

Chan's voice echoes, asking, "In life, you only have one question: Is it worth fighting for or not?"

The trailer promises a blend of action and heartfelt moments, suggesting a new legacy is on the horizon.

In a surprise appearance, Aaron Taylor-Johnson took the stage to discuss his role in 'Kraven the Hunter', which opens December 13, 2024, as per Deadline.

The film, which showcases a darker side of the Marvel universe, kicked off with an exclusive seven-minute clip that opens in a Russian prison.

Kraven, portrayed by Taylor-Johnson, makes a powerful entrance, eliminating a mob boss in a brutal scene that sets the tone for the film.

Director J.C. Chandor described 'Kraven the Hunter' as a character study intertwined with "intense grindhouse" elements.

Taylor-Johnson emphasized the complexity of Kraven's character, stating, "He's real, he's not a visual effects monster, he's a man who has made a choice to be a hunter."

The film delves into Kraven's tumultuous relationship with his father, leading him on a path of vengeance and moral ambiguity.

Closing the panel, Sony presented 'Venom: The Last Dance', featuring Tom Hardy and director Kelly Marcel.

Hardy expressed his mixed emotions about the film being his last as the titular anti-hero, saying, "It's sad to see him go."

The narrative picks up from the previous instalment, following Eddie and Venom as fugitives, as per Deadline.

Marcel confirmed that while this film wraps up Hardy's journey, the door remains open for further stories in the 'Venom' universe.

Hardy humorously declared his desire to confront Spider-Man, stating, "I would like to fight Spider-Man, I'd like to fight him now," leading to speculation about potential future crossovers, as per Deadline.

Sony Pictures' presentation at NYCC has set the stage for an exciting array of films, reimagining classic tales and introducing thrilling new adventures.

With 'Karate Kid: Legends', 'Kraven the Hunter', and 'Venom: The Last Dance', audiences can look forward to a summer and winter packed with action, nostalgia, and complex characters.

—ANI