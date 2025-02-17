SNL 50th Special: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Red Carpet Debut Amid Legal Battle

Washington: Amid their legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first public appearance together as they attended the SNL50: The Anniversary Special, reported People.

Blake Lively wore a high-shine silver gown with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with stunning earrings and matching strappy sandals, as per the outlet.

On the other hand, Reynolds opted for a classic tuxedo with a small floral pin at the lapel, according to People.

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claims that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her. These allegations were made public in a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, which later escalated into a formal lawsuit.

Baldoni has strongly denied Lively's accusations. In response, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times for its coverage of the case.

Additionally, Baldoni pursued legal action against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, filing a USD 400 million lawsuit on January 16.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has expressed that the legal battles have taken a significant toll on Baldoni both financially and emotionally.

In a statement during a pre-trial conference, Freedman noted that the actor has been "devastated" by the proceedings.

Freedman, who is also representing Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, and others involved in the 'It Ends With Us' production, added that the public nature of the case has made it challenging for Baldoni to combat the allegations effectively.

In an effort to clear his name, Baldoni has taken to the public domain, releasing raw footage from the 'It Ends With Us' set, as well as launching a website featuring text message exchanges between himself and Lively.

Despite these efforts, the actor's attorney insists that the weight of the allegations has already left a lasting impact, emphasizing that once accusations are made, they become perceived as facts, making them difficult to defend against.

The trial between Baldoni and Lively is scheduled for May 2026. (ANI)