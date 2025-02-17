Sharon Stone in Talks to Join HBO's 'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast

Washington: Actor and producer Sharon Stone is in talks to join the cast of the long-awaited third season of HBO's 'Euphoria', sources informed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The veteran actress will join the popular drama, which also stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, and Colman Domingo.

Stone has starred in several films, including Basic Instinct, Total Recall, Sliver, and Casino, the latter directed by Martin Scorsese. Most recently, she worked alongside Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2.

Earlier this week, HBO revealed that shooting has begun for season three after a nearly three-year hiatus, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Several new castmembers were also officially announced, including NFL star turned actor Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts), Grammy winner Rosalia, Kadeem Hardison (The Chi, A Different World), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, Suicide Squad), Toby Wallace (FX's Pistol), Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hebert, Darrell Britt-Gibson and Anna Van Patten. Akinnouye-Agbaje and Wallace will be regulars, while the other actors will have "notable" guest roles, according to HBO, as per the outlet.

While 'Euphoria''s second season received critical praise, season three had to face several issues due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. When shooting begins in January, a few prominent faces will be missing, notably Angus Cloud, who died in July 2023, and Storm Reid, who recently announced her departure from the series.

The series has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2019, with Zendaya's portrayal of Rue, a teenager struggling with addiction, earning widespread acclaim.

Season three will feature a time jump, taking the show's younger characters past their high school years. Though a premiere date hasn't been released, the new season will likely air in 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)