Selena Gomez Surprises Martin Short and Steve Martin with SAG Awards Trophies

Washington DC: Singer and actor Selena Gomez surprised her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin by giving them their Screen Guild Awards (SAG) trophies after they missed the February ceremony in Los Angeles, reported Deadline.

Selena Gomez's show 'Only Murders in the Building' made history by winning the prestigious award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2025 SAG Awards

Taking to her Instagram handle, Selena Gomez posted a heartwarming video in which she hands the SAG trophies to her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, reported Deadline.

"And the SAG Award goes to Steve Martin and Martin Short!" Gomez said as she entered one of the series' sets alongside co-creator John Hoffman and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Short playfully fell to the floor after saying the trophy was heavy and then said, "I would like to thank the Academy and everyone in the crew whose names ... just don't know."

"Look at that, now we're talking," Martin said as he admired the trophy and said it was his first SAG Award.

It was a big night for Short, as earlier in the night, he had won his first SAG Award in the Male Actor in a Comedy category for his role as Oliver Putnam in the Hulu series, reported Deadline

Short was a no-show at the award ceremony after contracting Covid following an appearance at SNL50. While Martin's absence was due to "a previous conflict in his schedule", reported Deadline.

The SAG win for the 'Only Murders In the building' marks a monumental moment for the cast, as it is their first-ever win for them in four seasons.

After the win, the 'The Good For You' singer took to Instagram and posted an emotional message of gratitude.

"After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty, you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show," she wrote, acknowledging the contributions of her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The actress also gave special thanks to the show's creators and crew, including John Hoffman, Jess Rosenthal, and Dan Fogelman, for making the show the success it is.

"Last night was one I will never ever forget. Thank you @hulu and @sagawards for this unreal moment that I will cherish with my Only Murders family!" she added, sharing a carousel of celebratory photos from the event. (ANI)