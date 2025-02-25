Selena Gomez Celebrates First SAG Award Win for 'Only Murders in the Building

Washington: Selena Gomez whose show 'Only Murders in the Building' made history by winning the prestigious award for Outstanding Performance by an ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2025 SAG Awards couldn't contain her excitement.

This marks a monumental moment for the cast, as it is their first-ever win in four seasons.

She took to Instagram and expressed her heartfelt gratitude in an emotional post.

"After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty, you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show," she wrote, acknowledging the contributions of her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The actress also gave special thanks to the show's creators and crew, including John Hoffman, Jess Rosenthal, and Dan Fogelman, for making the show the success it is.

"Last night was one I will never ever forget. Thank you @hulu and @sagawards for this unreal moment that I will cherish with my Only Murders family!" she added, sharing a carousel of celebratory photos from the event.

During the awards ceremony, Selena was caught off guard when 'Only Murders in the Building' was announced as the winner.

As the award was announced, she said, "What?" in total shock, prompting laughs from the audience.

Dazzling in a custom navy Celine dress with bold red lips, Selena walked to the stage alongside her castmates Michael Cyril Creighton, Molly Shannon, and Richard Kind.

Selena brought her trademark humour and emotion to the stage in her acceptance speech. Despite her initial shock, she jokingly admitted, "Wait, we never win. This is so weird," before turning the moment into a humorous and heartfelt tribute to her co-stars, as per Deadline.

She even joked about Martin Short, who won a SAG Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and the absence of Steve Martin, saying, "Well, Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care."

Her speech continued with gratitude for the entire 'Only Murders in the Building' team, including the writers and fellow actors.

"I genuinely am just so grateful to everybody," she said, "the writers. Everyone deserves this, and I take it home for all of us," as per Deadline.

Selena's speech ended on an exciting note, hinting at the future of the show with a promise, "I'm bringing this back to New York for season five. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful. Thank you, SAG-AFTRA. Thank you to everybody. I love you."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is also gearing up for new music, announcing her upcoming album 'I Said I Love You First', set to drop on March 21.

"We can't wait to share this special project with you soon," she wrote on Instagram, sharing the joy with her fans.

The announcement came alongside behind-the-scenes clips shared by her fiance, producer Blanco, who has collaborated with Selena on multiple songs before.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2024, has worked together on hits like 'I Can't Get Enough' and 'Single Soon.' (ANI)