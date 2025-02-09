Rob Lowe Praises Demi Moore's Performance in 'The Substance' Amid Award Wins

Washington: Actor Rob Lowe praised Demi Moore for her performance in 'The Substance', reported People.

'The Substance' is a dark horror-comedy in which Moore portrays Elisabeth Sparkle, a struggling actress who becomes obsessed with a mysterious drug that promises eternal youth and relevance.

The drug creates a younger version of her character, portrayed by Margaret Qualley, and the two must navigate their increasingly complex and dangerous lives as they share the same public persona.

Demi Moore on Saturday won best actress at the Critics Choice Awards for her performance in 'The Substance'.

She has received praise for her The Substance role amid the current awards cycle. The actress has so far scored a Golden Globes win and a Critics Choice Awards win, plus nominations at the Academy Awards, the BAFTA Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards, as per the outlet.

"It's really fun," said Lowe of Moore's accolades from the film industry. "She really deserves it. She's one of the rare things: she's both a great actress and a true star," according to People.

The film has garnered significant attention for Moore's compelling performance. Her portrayal of the character has earned her rave reviews from critics and her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

"I'm truly honoured to receive this recognition," Moore said in her acceptance speech, adding, "This role challenged me in ways I never expected, and I'm grateful to everyone who believed in this project."

In addition to her Critics Choice win, Moore has also been named as one of the five contenders for Best Actress at the upcoming 2025 Academy Awards.

Last month, Moore also bagged the Golden Globes award. She is on a winning streak and now her fans are hoping to see her triumphing at Oscars as well.

Lowe and Moore first appeared onscreen together in the 1985 classic St. Elmo's Fire, in which Moore played party girl Jules and Lowe portrayed the charismatic but troubled Billy, as per the outlet.

They reunited a year later for the 1986 rom-com About Last Night, which starred Moore and Lowe as Debbie Sullivan and Danny Martin, two 20-somethings in Chicago who fall in love and must navigate the ups and downs of their first real relationship, reported People. (ANI)