Patrick Wilson joins Amy Adams starrer 'Cape Fear' cast

Washington DC: The 'Conjuring' fame actor Patrick Wilson has joined the cast of Amy Adams starrer series 'Cape Fear', reported Deadline. Apart from Amy, the series also stars Javier Bardem in the lead role.

Apple TV+ series Cape Fear is based on John D MacDonald's novel The Executioners -- which inspired the 1962 feature of the same name directed by J Lee Thompson from storyboards devised by original director Alfred Hitchcock -- and the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese.

As per Deadline, the 10-episode series is described as a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America's obsession with true crime in the 21st century. In Cape Fear, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda (Adams) and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison.

Patrick Wilson gained fame through The Conjuring series. He has also starred in the Insidious franchise and directed 2023's Insidious: The Red Door'.

His credits also include DC's Aquaman films, Watchmen, Little Children, and HBO's Angels in America.

Earlier the makers announced the casting of Amy Adams for 'Cape Fear', reported Variety.

Amy is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood, having received six Academy Award nominations to date. She has been nominated for the films 'Vice,' 'American Hustle, 'The Master,' 'The Fighter,' 'Doubt,' and 'Junebug.'

She is also known for starring in films like 'Arrival' and 'Julie and Julia' as well as the HBO limited series 'Sharp Objects,' which earned her an Emmy nomination.

As per Variety, the actress is repped by Linden Entertainment, WME, and Sloane Offer.

Both Adams and Bardem will executive produce in addition to starring in " Cape Fear ." Nick Antosca will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Antosca executive produces alongside Alex Hedlund under their Eat the Cat banner. Steven Spielberg and Scorsese will also executive produce the series.

Spielberg will executive produce via Amblin Television along with Daryl Frank and Justin Falvey. UCP, where Antosca and Eat the Cat are under an overall deal, will produce. (ANI)