Patrick Schwarzenegger Responds to Nepotism Claims Over 'The White Lotus' Role

Los Angeles: Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, one of the breakout stars of 'The White Lotus' Season 3, is speaking out against claims that his casting in the HBO series was due to nepotism.

The actor, who plays Saxton Ratliff, a privileged character in Mike White's acclaimed show, is the son of Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

According to Deadline, in an interview, Schwarzenegger expressed frustration with the notion that his famous family name played a pivotal role in landing him the role.

"I know there are people who'll say I only got this role because of who my dad is," said Schwarzenegger, adding, "They're not seeing that I've had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I've been on," as per Deadline.

Schwarzenegger reflected on how challenging it can be to be constantly associated with his parents' fame, admitting that, at times, the weight of his last name has made him feel boxed in.

"Of course, it's frustrating, and you can get boxed in, and you think at that moment, I wish I didn't have my last name. But that's a small moment," he added.

Patrick Schwarzenegger's acting career began in 2006 when he appeared in The Benchwarmers as "Jock Kid Game #3."

He continued to appear in movies with roles in 'Stuck in Love' (2012), 'Grown Ups 2' (2013), and 'Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse' (2015), before transitioning to television with a role in Ryan Murphy's 'Scream Queens' in 2015.

Over the years, he has appeared in shows like 'The Long Road Home' (2017), 'The Staircase' (2022), and 'The Terminal List' (2022). He also returned to collaborate with Ryan Murphy in 'American Sports Story' (2024), portraying former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

Despite his growing list of credits, it's his role in 'The White Lotus' that has garnered significant attention. The show's third season has already sparked conversations, particularly regarding Schwarzenegger's nude scenes.

Reflecting on the experience, he admitted that he wasn't fully aware of how explicit the content would be when he first signed on for the role.

"I didn't know to what extent [there would be nakedness]. You do the auditions but you don't see the full script so you don't have all the details, then they ask you, 'Are you comfortable with nudity?' when you sign on," Schwarzenegger said in an interview, as per Deadline.

"At the end of the day, this character, from start to finish, is ridiculous and the type of person who absolutely would walk around his room naked without a care in the world. He's the guy who, whenever he sees a girl at the pool, he's going to flirt with them whether it's a mom or a 22-year-old," he added.

While 'The White Lotus' is only two episodes into its third season, Schwarzenegger's portrayal of Saxton Ratliff has already sparked buzz on social media. (ANI)