Paris Hilton Heartbroken After Losing Malibu Home in Devastating LA Wildfires

Los Angeles: Singer and actress Paris Hilton is one of those celebrities who was affected by the ongoing LA wildfire in Pacific Palisades. Despite not being harmed physically, the actress was heartbroken as she watched her house burn in the fire on a news channel.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Paris Hilton shared a video of a news broadcast that showcased her house burning in Malibu. The actress felt 'heartbroken' and said that no one should go through such an experience as per Deadline.

"Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burned to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," Hilton shared on Instagram.

The actress recalled her precious memories linked to the house.

"This home was where we built so many precious memories. It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heart aches for those still in harm's way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking," wrote Paris Hilton.

The '2 Broke Girls' star further mentioned that her team was contacting local organizations to figure out how to help the people impacted by the fires. She also shared her gratitude "to the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us--you are true heroes.", as per Deadline.

"Please, everyone, stay safe and follow evacuation orders," she added. "Let's protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be contained. Sending so much love and strength to all of you. We're in this together, LA. Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change."



Paris Hilton's last album was titled 'Infinite Icon.' It was released on September 6, 2024 (ANI)