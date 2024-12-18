Oscars 2025 Shortlists Announced: Wicked, Emilia Perez Lead in Key Categories

Los Angeles: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for 10 categories for the 97th Academy Awards on Tuesday.
The categories include Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live-Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.
Films that lead the pack include 'Dune: Part Two,' Emilia Perez', 'Wicked', 'Gladiator II', 'Nosferatu', 'The Apprentice', 'The Wild Robot', and 'Blitz' which have been shortlisted across various categories.
The first round of Oscar voting will begin on January 8, 2025, and will close on January 12, 2025. The nominees for all categories will be announced on January 17, 2025. Final voting will take place from February 11 to February 18, 2025.
Check out the full shortlists below.
1. Documentary Feature Film
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Dahomey
Daughters
Eno
Frida
Hollywoodgate
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Queendom
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Union
Will & Harper
2. Documentary Short Film
Chasing Roo
Death by Numbers
Eternal Father
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Keeper
Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World
Once upon a Time in Ukraine
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Planetwalker
The Quilters
Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
A Swim Lesson
Until He's Back
3. International Feature Film
Brazil, I'm Still Here
Canada, Universal Language
Czech Republic, Waves
Denmark, The Girl With the Needle
France, Emilia Perez
Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Iceland, Touch
Ireland, Kneecap
Italy, Vermiglio
Latvia, Flow
Norway, Armand
Palestine, From Ground Zero
Senegal, Dahomey
Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
United Kingdom, Santosh
4. Makeup and Hairstyling
The Apprentice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
A Different Man
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
The Substance
Waltzing With Brando
Wicked
5. Music (Original Score)
Alien: Romulus
Babygirl
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Blink Twice
Blitz
The Brutalist
Challengers
Conclave
Emilia Perez
The Fire Inside
Gladiator II
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
Inside Out 2
Nosferatu
The Room Next Door
Sing Sing
The Six Triple Eight
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Young Woman and the Sea
6. Music (Original Song)
"Forbidden Road" from Better Man
"Winter Coat" from Blitz
"Compress/Repress" from Challengers
"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late
"El Mal" from Emilia Perez
"Mi Camino" from Emilia Perez
"Sick In The Head" from Kneecap
"Beyond" from Moana 2
"Tell Me It's You" from Mufasa: The Lion King
"Piece By Piece" from Piece by Piece
"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing
"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight
"Out Of Oklahoma" from Twisters
"Kiss The Sky" from The Wild Robot
"Harper And Will Go West" from Will & Harper
7. Animated Short Film
Au Revoir Mon Monde
A Bear Named Wojtek
Beautiful Men
Bottle George
A Crab in the Pool
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Maybe Elephants
Me
Origami
Percebes
The 21
Wander to Wonder
The Wild-Tempered Clavier
Yuck!
8. Live-Action Short Film
Anuja
Clodagh
The Compatriot
Crust
Dovecote
Edge of Space
The Ice Cream Man
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The Masterpiece
An Orange From Jaffa
Paris 70
Room Taken
9. Sound
Alien: Romulus
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Gladiator II
Joker: Folie a Deux
Wicked
The Wild Robot
10. Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mufasa: The Lion King
Twisters
Wicked
The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025. It will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and broadcast live on ABC. Viewers in over 200 countries will be able to watch the event. (ANI)