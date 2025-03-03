Oscars 2025: L.A. Firefighters Honored Amid Wildfire Crisis

Los Angeles: In a heartwarming gesture, the Academy honoured firefighters who helped battle deadly wildfires in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Host Conan O'Brien welcomed a team of firefighters on the stage. The audience gave them a standing ovation.

"On behalf of everyone in greater Los Angeles, thank you for all you do," O'Brien said before he welcomed several firefighters to speak.

Firefighters' appearance at the Oscars also left the audience in splits as they cracked a joke or two, as per Variety

Los Angeles Fire Department captain Erik Scott kicked things off with a doozy: "Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes," he said. "And I'm talking about the producers of 'Joker 2.'"

Even O'Brien was impressed with the one-liner. "Damn," the comedian cracked, "best delivery of the night."

Los Angeles Fire Department pilot Jonas Johnson was next and took aim at "A Complete Unknown," a musical biopic about the early life of Bob Dylan.

"To play Bob Dylan, Timothee Chalamet learned how to sing," Johnson said. "In fact, his singing was so good, he almost lost the part."

Los Angeles firefighters were welcomed with a warm reception last month as well at the Grammy's.

The wildfires, which started earlier this month, have caused massive destruction. At least 25 people lost their lives, and over 105,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes. (ANI)