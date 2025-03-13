Oscar winner Russell Crowe set to headline thriller 'Billion Dollar Spy' with Harry Lawtey

Washington DC: Oscar winner Russell Crowe has joined the star-studded team of 'Billon Dollar Spy' which stars Harry Lawtey in the lead role who played the iconic Harvey Dent's role in Warner Bros. Joker: Folie a Deux, reported Deadline.

Oscar-winning writer Stephen Gaghan wrote the most recent draft of the film, revising a script penned by Ben August. The screenplay is adapted from the bestselling book by David E. Hoffman, as per the outlet.

According to Deadline, the film is set against the high-stakes backdrop of the late Cold War. It follows Adolf Tolkachev (Crowe), an ordinary man who risks everything to pass thousands of pages of top-secret Soviet intelligence to the U.S. Despite repeated rejections by a wary CIA, Tolkachev persisted, embodying the courage to stand against a regime that betrayed its own people.

Finally, finding an ally in CIA agent Tom Lenihan (Lawtey), Tolkachev was able to fundamentally shift the balance of power, proving that true patriotism lies not in blind allegiance but in the willingness to challenge a government when it strays from its ideals. In an era when resistance and bravery are more relevant than ever, his story resonates deeply, as per the outlet.

BAFTA Award winner Amma Asante is set to direct the film, which is currently in pre-production, reported Deadline.

Akiva Goldsman, who is also one of the producers of the film, shared that they are thrilled to work with Russell Crowe for the second time in the movie.

"Greg Lessans and I are excited to partner with Walden Media, Amma Asante, and our old friend, the brilliant Russell Crowe, to tell this true story of loyalty and dedication to freedom on both sides of the Iron Curtain," said Goldsman, as quoted by Deadline.

Walden Media and Akiva Goldsman's Weed Road Pictures jointly collaborate for the production of 'Billion Dollar Spy'.

Crowe is a three-time Oscar nominee and won the Best Actor Oscar for Gladiator. He has starred in such acclaimed films as A Beautiful Min, The Insider and L.A. Confidential.

He will be next seen in 'Nuremberg' along with Rami Malek and Michael Shannon. It is directed by James Vanderbilt. He is currently shooting Bear Country, an action thriller directed by Derrick Borte, as per the Deadline.

As for Harry Lawter, he is best known for his role as Robert in HBO's hit series 'Industry'. (ANI)