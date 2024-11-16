Nicole Kidman to be honoured with International Star Award

Los Angeles [US]: Actor Nicole Kidman will receive a special honour at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole is set to be honoured with the International Star Award on January 3 at the festival, which will run from January 2 to January 13.

On felicitating Nicole, Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said, "Nicole Kidman once again showcases her unmatched talent for embracing bold and unexpected roles with remarkable ease. In Babygirl, she portrays a high-powered CEO whose life begins to unravel as she embarks on a dark, risky affair that threatens to shatter her carefully constructed world. For this tour de force performance, we are honoured to present her with the International Star Award, an accolade that truly embodies Nicole Kidman."

Nicole Kidman earlier received the International Star Award for Lion, for which she also received a best actress Oscar nomination. Past recipients of the award include Carey Mulligan, Michelle Yeoh, Penelope Cruz, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron. Yeoh went on to receive the best actress Oscar the same year she received PSIFF's recognition, while Mulligan, Cruz and Ronan were nominated. (ANI)