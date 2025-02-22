Nicole Kidman Highlights Support for Female Directors in New Interview

Washington: Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has surpassed her goal of working with a female director every 18 months, collaborating with 19 female filmmakers on various projects since 2017.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Kidman emphasized the importance of supporting female directors, particularly those making their debut.

"It can be changed, but it can only be changed by actually being in the films of women," she said.

Kidman noted that first-time female directors often face undue pressure to "be perfect" in their debut outings.

Kidman's commitment to working with female directors began in 2017, when she publicly declared at the Cannes Film Festival that she would work with a woman director every 18 months.

However, she later revealed that she had silently amended her goal to work with a female director every six months to a year.

"Realizing it is just you've got to roll up your sleeves and do it," Kidman said.

"And that requires not being precious and just going, 'OK, let's go, let's go, let's go.' And being consistent and determined to do it," she added.

Kidman's recent collaborations with female directors include working with Halina Reijn on the erotic thriller "Babygirl."

Babygirl is a 2024 American erotic thriller written, directed, and produced by Halina Reijn. The film features Nicole Kidman as a successful CEO who risks both her career and family after starting an affair with a younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson. The cast also includes Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas.

She has also worked with Vicky Jensen and Jorge Blanco on the animated film 'Spellbound,' and Karyn Kusama on the thriller 'Destroyer.'

Her upcoming project, 'Holland,' is directed by Mimi Cave and will premiere at SXSW next month. (ANI)