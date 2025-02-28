Millie Bobby Brown responds to critics who says she looks older in her new blonde hair

Washington: Actress Millie Bobby Brown, known for playing Eleven in the science fiction series 'Stranger Things', has responded to the recent criticism that her new blonde hair has made her look significantly older than her 21 years.

Sharing a screenshot of an article with the headline, "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks," the 'Stranger Things' star wrote beneath, "thank you," reported People.

Her reaction came after comments and criticism on social media about her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix film, The Electric State, as per the outlet.

After she posted pictures from the event on her Instagram handle, she received comments like, "Why this makeup and this blonde hair? You're so cute in your natural version! In the actual pic you're a 40 year old woman," and "She looks 45 pretending to be 22," according to People.

'Stranger Things' has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut, and the final chapter promises to provide fans with an emotional and powerful conclusion to the beloved story. The final season of Stranger Things is expected to arrive later this year on Netflix.

As confirmed earlier at the Netflix event, the much-anticipated fifth season will debut later this year, likely toward the end of the year.

The new season will bring the characters back to face even greater threats while navigating the consequences of the previous battle.

Brown attended the premiere of The Electric State with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. She looked stunning in a silver and gold floor-length gown paired with diamond earrings and a matching ring. Bongiovi looked sharp in a black-and-white tuxedo.

The film, set in a futuristic version of the 1990s, follows a world where a robot uprising has been stopped. Brown stars alongside Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci. (ANI)