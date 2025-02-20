Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 21st Birthday with Fun Video, Husband Jake Bongiovi Shares Adorable Wish

Washington: Millie Bobby Brown turned 21 on Thursday, which she celebrated in style.

The 'Stranger Things' actress took to her Instagram account to share a now-deleted video in which she showed off her platinum blonde hair and fishtail braids, reported People.

As per the publication, the video showed Brown sitting in front of a heart-shaped cake while someone placed a pair of nude sunglasses on her face. She then put a gold candle in her mouth before placing it on the cake. As someone lit the candle, Brown lip-synced the lyrics, "Except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday," from a remix of Aly & AJ's Potential Breakup Song.

Brown's husband, Jake Bongiovi, also had an adorable birthday wish for his wife.

Bongiovi took to his Instagram account to share a mirror selfie of the couple along with a caption that read, "Happy 21st, baby. I love you so much," accompanied by several heart emojis.



Earlier in June, Millie Bobby confirmed her secret marriage to Jake Bongiovi, the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi.

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her fun day at Universal Orlando.

Along with the pictures, the Stranger Things star added a caption that read, "Who wants to go to @universalorlando??? ussssssssss."

In the pictures, the two can be seen having fun with their friends and even winning a giant stuffed giraffe.

People magazine had earlier confirmed that Brown and Bongiovi got married secretly in May, with only close family present, including Jon Bon Jovi and Brown's parents. Their wedding was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown's co-star in Stranger Things.

Brown and Bongiovi started dating in June 2021 and have been together ever since. (ANI)