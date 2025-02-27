Matthew Perry allegedly recieved 27 shots of Ketamine before his death, new documentary claims

Washington: 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who passed away last year, has left a deep scar on the hearts of his fans, friends and family members.

A new Peacock documentary looks at his life before he died from an accidental overdose on October 28, 2023.

According to his autopsy report, the actor had "high levels of ketamine" in his system, and the documentary claims that was because he received 27 shots of the drug in his final three days, reported People.

"Allegedly, you have Dr. Salvador Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof," said Martin Estrada, the former United States Attorney for the State of California Central District, in the documentary, as per the outlet.

In mid-October, Estrada shared that Plasencia "had numerous red flags that were flashing in front of him," yet he allegedly continued to illegally inject Perry, reported People.

"Allegedly, Dr. Plasencia would arrange with Mr. Perry different locations to meet to provide the ketamine," he said. "On one occasion, they meet in a parking lot in Long Beach, and he administers, in the back of a car, ketamine. Doctors are not supposed to inject people in the back of parking lots," as per the outlet.

"A trained doctor like Dr. Plasencia knew much better," shared Estrada, adding, "One of the overall themes of our indictment is that all these defendants should have known better. They were taking advantage of an individual and letting their greed drive them to endanger Mr. Perry's life," reported People.

Perry had a poor reaction to the medicine at this time, and prosecutors believe Plasencia saw Perry "freeze up," Estrada claimed the doctor did "nothing about this."

"He allegedly continues to provide ketamine to Mr. Perry's live-in assistant, which is then going to be administered to Mr. Perry," added Estrada.

Ultimately, that assistant, named Kenneth Iwamasa, gave Perry the shot of ketamine that killed him. The drug was supplied by a woman known as "The Ketamine Queen," Jasveen Sangha, reported People.

"When it reached a point where Mr. Perry's request or demand for more ketamine became so great that Dr. Plasencia and Dr. [Mark] Chavez could not provide that amount, they then reached out to an intermediary," retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading claimed, as per the outlet.

According to a plea agreement Iwamasa made with the Department of Justice, he had injected Perry with six to eight doses of ketamine per day from October 24 to 27. On October 28, Iwamasa gave Pery his first dose of ketamine at 8:30 in the morning and another at 12:45 p.m. that afternoon. Perry requested another injection 40 minutes later, allegedly telling Iwamasa to "shoot me up with a big one," and get the hot tub ready. It was either in or near Perry's jacuzzi that he was given the fatal dose. After running errands, Iwamasa returned to find Perry dead in the water, as per court documents, reported People. (ANI)