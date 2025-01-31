Matthew Lillard Returns for 'Scream 7', Set for 2026 Release

Washington DC: Matthew Lillard who was seen in Wes Craven's original 'Scream' is set to rejoin the cast of this horror franchise for its seventh instalment, reported Variety.

Following the exit of both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega from the 'Scream' franchise after the pair led a duo of series revivals in 2022 and 2023, the makers have onboarded its numerous original stars such as Courtney Cox and Neve Cambell.

Matthew's arrival is the latest addition to it. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original "Scream," will direct this coming instalment. Paramount has set a February 27, 2026 release date.

Matthew's arrival in 'Scream 7' has also surprised some of the fans of his horror/slasher movie franchise. He played the character of a teen Stu Macher who was one of the two killers in the first 'Scream'. He was electrocuted to death in the movie, reported Variety.

However, an actor returning from the dead isn't an unprecedented occurrence for the "Scream" franchise.

Skeet Ulrich, who starred in "Scream" as Billy Loomis, the killer in cahoots with Lillard's Stu, reprised that role in the 2022 "Scream" revival, appearing in a character's hallucinatory visions.

After the success of the 2022 "Scream" revival, the producers were quick to churn out 'Scream VI' which was released 15 months later, reported Deadline. It also starred Jenna Ortega in the lead role.

The other cast that are returning for the film include Neve Campbell as scream queen Sidney Prescott and Mason Gooding as her fellow Ghostface survivor, Chad Meeks-Martin.

Meanwhile, Scott Foley has also joined the cast of 'Scream 7' after playing the role of Ghostface Killer in Scream 3. Details regarding his character and the film's plot are currently under wraps, reported Variety.

The new addition to the star cast is Isabel May, with Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Anna Camp.

The plot of the new film is being kept under wraps.

Scream launched in 1996 with the late Wes Craven going on to direct three sequels known for skewering horror genre tropes.

In 2022, the fifth film re-invented the franchise under the direction of directing team Radio Silence, with Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning alongside a crew of new actors. (ANI)