Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Trailer Unveiled, Set to Release on May 2

Washington DC: The much-awaited trailer of Marvel Entertainment's 'Thunderbolts' was released on the night of one of the biggest sporting events in the world-the Super Bowl on Sunday (Monday morning in India).

'Thunderbolts' is directed by Jake Schreier and stars an ensemble cast featuring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Lewis Pullman in the lead roles.

The film is slated to hit theatres on May 2.



As per the trailer, the film follows the story of a few misfits who are hired by Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) and are tasked with protecting the city in the absence of the Avengers.

The video clip also featured the first look of the villain 'Sentry' who is also considered as one of the most powerful anti-heroes in Marvel as per its comic book.

The film is full of action-packed scenes and funny jokes, checking the compulsory notes for a Marvel-worthy movie.

The trailer begins with a court hearing in which actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus explains to the jury the importance of a protective unit in America as the 'Avengers' won't be returning to protect them anymore.

It is followed by Sebastian Stan recruiting iconic Marvel characters--Yelena, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and a US Agent.

'Thunderbolts' experienced delays due to the writers' and actors' strikes last year, resulting in a revised release date.

Production saw changes as Geraldine Viswanathan stepped in for Ayo Edebiri and Lewis Pullman took over from Steven Yeun due to scheduling conflicts.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, leads the production team, with Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serving as executive producers.

With its blend of action, dark humour, and complex characters, 'Thunderbolts' promises to be an exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (ANI)