Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell's 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' Rescheduled

Washington: Sony Pictures has announced a new release date for the upcoming romance drama 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,' starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

The film, which was initially set to hit theaters on May 9, will now be released on September 19.

According to Deadline, the decision to push back the release date was made to avoid competition with Disney/Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts,' which is set to kick off the summer season on May 2.

Instead, 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' will compete against Universal's horror movie 'Him' and 20th Century Studios 'Ella McCay' on September 19.

Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' is described as "an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them."

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Hamish Linklater.

Produced by Imperative Entertainment and 30WEST, the film is financed by 30WEST.

According to Deadline, producers include Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Seth Reiss, and Youree Henley, with Kogonada, Ilene Feldman, and Ori Eisen serving as executive producers.

A trailer for the film is expected to debut at CinemaCon during the Sony presentation in two weeks. (ANI)