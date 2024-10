Liam Payne's death: Celebs react to the shocking loss of the 'One Direction' member

Los Angeles [US]: Liam Payne, a former member of the popular boy band One Direction, has died after falling from a hotel balcony. He was 31 years old.

Following the news of his demise, many celebrities have expressed their sorrow.

His family issued an emotional statement, saying they are heartbroken.

"We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," the family said in a statement to PA Media, the UK and Ireland's national news agency, Variety reported.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time," the statement further read.

Charlie Puth expressed his condolences on Instagram.

"I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone...," he wrote in his first Instagram Story. Puth, 32, also shared a video of the two laughing with each other, and added the text "I'm so upset right now, may he rest in peace."

In an Instagram story, he shared a screenshot of Payne discussing how Puth penned a song dedicated to him. "I am so sorry," Puth wrote in the caption.

Music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne for the song, 'Get Low' also paid his last tribute on X, "RIP Liam... I can't believe this is real... absolutely heartbreaking."

Also Read: Liam Payne's ex-fiancee Maya Henry says he would often predict his death, says "I tried to get him help"

"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing . Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. . RIP my friend," Paris Hilton wrote on X.

American singer-songwriter Ty Dolla $ign shared a photo of Payne on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption " Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u fr fr sucio..."

American rapper and songwriter, Juicy J wrote on X, "R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family."

EL James, author of the Fifty Shades of Grey novel, paid tribute to the late singer on X, "I am heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. I can barely believe it. Sincere condolences to his family."

"RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young," rapper Flavor Flav wrote on X.

Taking to X, English broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote, "Good grief.. what a shocking tragedy"

"My condolences to everyone who, like me, grew up listening to 1D and who cultivated so many good moments with their music. It's so sad that all of this :( doesn't seem real," Brazilian actress-singer Maisa Silva wrote on X.

Max George, lead singer of the band 'The Wanted,' wrote on X, "Devastated. Liam was an unbelievably supportive during one of the most difficult times in my life. I will never forget that. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this horrendous time. Rest in peace Liam."

The singer's death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

Though Payne was initially reported to have fallen three floors from the hotel, Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, later said in a statement that Payne "had jumped from the balcony of his room."

Payne was discovered on "The X Factor" in 2010 alongside his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. The five musicians auditioned for the show solo, but were put together to form a band and eventually came in third place in the competition. Afterwards, One Direction was signed to Cowell's Syco Entertainment. The band went on to become one of the highest-selling boy bands in history, selling 70 million records worldwide before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Variety reported.

After One Direction's hiatus, Payne signed a solo record deal with Capitol Records U.K. and began releasing music in 2017, beginning with the single "Strip That Down" featuring Migos rapper Quavo. His debut solo album, "LP1," debuted in December 2019 and he put out a new single, "Teardrops," in March with a second album on the way.

—ANI