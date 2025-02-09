Leo Woodall Talks Vulnerability of Lead Roles in 'Bridget Jones' Sequel

Washington: Actor Leo Woodall, who is known for his roles in the second season of the anthology series 'The White Lotus' and the romantic drama miniseries 'One Day', now leads the new 'Bridget Jones' sequel.

He shared if he ever feels "objectified" playing the leading man, "Yeah, it's a mixed bag. In some ways it's part of the gig," he responded, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"But also, there are sides of it that can make you feel quite vulnerable and exposed," Woodall continued. "That side isn't as fun. When you're playing a role described like that, you can't help but look at yourself and go, 'Am I that guy?' There's sometimes pressure in making people buy that!"

In season two of 'The White Lotus', he plays bad boy Jack, and in One Day, he plays lovable playboy Dexter. Now, he stars as Renee Zellweger's much younger love interest, Roxster McDuff, in the new Bridget Jones sequel Mad About the Boy, as per the outlet.

Woodall earlier in an interview also shared what he thinks about the recent trend in films and TV shows highlighting age-gap romantic relationships, such as in Babygirl, May-December and The Idea of You.

"It's a dynamic that has always existed in the real world. And for reasons I'm not sure of, it's now being portrayed on screen. That's important, because that's what filmmaking is best at: portraying all walks of life," he said, adding, "But this particular Bridget isn't about that. A lot of it is her grieving and her motherhood. And thankfully my character comes in and puts a smile on her face," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premieres on Peacock on February 13. (ANI)