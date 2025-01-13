LA Wildfires Disrupt Hollywood: PGA and Oscar Nominations Postponed Amid Relief Efforts

Washington: The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has once again postponed its 2025 PGA Awards nominees due to the devastating LA wildfires. The nominations, initially delayed until Sunday, will now be announced sometime next week.

The group said that the delay was being made "out of care and concern for those being affected by the fires," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, the PGA extended its voting window for film and TV nominees until Saturday.

The Producers Guild has already announced nominations in its documentary, sports, children's and short-form content categories.

Similarly, in the wake of the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the Oscar nomination voting window.

Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12. However, the deadline is now January 14, as per Variety.

Also, the nominations announcement, originally scheduled to be announced on January 17, has moved to January 19.

The Academy sent an email to members Wednesday afternoon detailing the date changes from CEO Bill Kramer.

"We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you," the email read.

Additional scheduling changes outlined in the email include: The International Feature Shortlist Screening set for Wednesday night in Los Angeles has been postponed to later in the week.

As the wildfires intensify, several Hollywood celebrities have come forward to help the people in need.

Singer Beyonce has come out to aid communities impacted by the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles. As per Variety, her foundation BeyGOOD has pledged to donate USD 2.5 million to help families rebuild after they've suffered losses.

BeyGOOD, which was established in 2013, will provide the funds to families in Altadena and Pasadena, two areas that were devastated by wildfires.

In addition to helping those who lost their homes and possessions, BeyGOOD "will also assist churches and community centres in other impacted areas to address the immediate needs of people affected by the fires."

On Friday, the Walt Disney Company pledged USD 15 million to relief and rebuilding efforts for communities, while Paramount and Fox Corp. donated USD 1 million with contributions to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department. (ANI)