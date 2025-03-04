Krysten Ritter now a part of Dexter: Resurrection

Los Angeles: Krysten Ritter has joined the cast of the show 'Dexter: Resurrection.

She will star in the showtime series as a guest star named "Mia." No other details about the role are being revealed, The Hollywood Reporter informed.

The series, which is now in production, returns Michael C. Hall to playing Dexter Morgan, the titular role he made famous when starring in the original Dexter, which launched on Showtime in 2006 and ran for eight seasons. Dexter: Resurrection premieres this summer.

Following the Dexter: New Blood revival series, prequel Dexter: Original Sin launched last year and released its finale last month. Original Sin became the most streamed global original series for Showtime in 10 years with its finale's 2.68M global viewers.

Ritter, who has starred in Love & Death, Marvel's Jessica Jones, Sonic 3, Orphan Black: Echoes and Breaking Bad, joins the already announced cast of Uma Thurman as Charley, returning star David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, returning star Jack Alcott as Dexter's son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suarez as Elsa Rivera and with returning star James Remar as Dexter's father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Dexter's original showrunner, Phillips, who returns as showrunner, and is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. (ANI)