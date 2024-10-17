Kristen Bell admits she has "not seen" 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'

Washington [US]: Actor Kristen Bell shared that she has never seen her iconic 2008 rom-com film 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall', reported People.

She confessed that she never saw the film. "This is such a funny movie. I have not seen this movie," she said, adding, "I don't know that I've ever seen it in its entirety. Maybe at the screening."

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' is a 2008 romantic comedy film directed by Nicholas Stoller, starring Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Russell Brand.

Bell played the titular Sarah Marshall, a popular TV actress who had broken up from her boyfriend Peter Bretter, played by the film's writer, Jason Segel.

"Jason did such a good job writing this movie, Jason and Nick Stoller, our director," Bell added. "Wow, it's hard for me to take any credit for this movie because this was so early on I did not know what I was doing I was so happy just to be chosen."

She recalled shooting for a teen noir mystery drama TV series, 'Veronica Mars' at the same and how challenging it was to shoot for two projects simultaneously.

"I did not sleep that night ... and then I drove up to Los Angeles and auditioned at like one in the afternoon on no sleep," she said. "And somehow in that blackout booked this role and I will forever be grateful."

Later, she shared that she got the news that 'Veronica Mars' had been cancelled while she was shooting for 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'.

"The irony was so thick because I think I was just talking in the first person that I found out that the job that I had had for three years had been canceled," she recalled, "and that happened to be the subject matter of the scene," reported People.

