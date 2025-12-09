Kris Jenner shows support for Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet in her latest post

Los Angeles: Kylie Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, was seen giving a subtle nod to her daughter's relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet through her latest social media post.

The 70-year-old was seen wearing the merch for Timothee's forthcoming drama, "Marty Supreme", which is expected to be released in the cinema halls on December 25, during Christmas this year.

Kris took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped a photo of herself standing in front of a Christmas tree. She faced the camera, extending her arms, wearing a blue 'Marty Supreme' bomber jacket over a red dress.

"MARTY SUPREME Christmas Day!!!!!!", the caption on the photo read.

This gesture can be construed as Kris's support for the lovebirds.

For those who do not know, Kylie wore this jacket as she attended the Yankees-Jays game with Timothee on Wednesday.

Not just that, Timothee was also seen in the same jacket during a promotional video for "Marty Supreme", which he dropped on his Insta handle on Sunday.

This oh-so-popular jacket was also spotted on Tom Brady in his recent Instagram post.

In December, Timothee shared via a hilarious Instagram post that his mom demanded her own 'Marty Supreme' jacket from him.

Kylie and Timothee are reported to have been romantically involved since 2023. These two made their red carpet debut in May this year during the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome.

Made under the direction of Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme" narrates the journey of Marty Mauser (played by Timothee) - a man fighting for a dream no one respects.

The movie is believed to be loosely inspired by the American table tennis player Marty Reisman.

Backed by Timothee, the project also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher in ancillary roles, along with others.

--IANS