Keanu Reeves on the Future of John Wick: 'My Heart Wants To, But My Knees Say No

Washington: Keanu Reeves, the beloved action star behind the iconic John Wick franchise, has expressed mixed feelings about the possibility of returning for a fifth instalment of the hit series.

While his heart may be willing, his body, specifically his knees, might not be up for the challenge.

As per People magazine, in a recent interview to promote his role as the villain Shadow in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', the 60-year-old actor was asked whether he would consider returning for another 'John Wick' film.

His response was candid, revealing the physical toll that playing the iconic assassin has taken over the years.

"You can never say never, but my knees right now are saying, 'You can't do another John Wick,'" Reeves shared, as per People magazine.

Although the actor expressed a deep fondness for the role that has made him a global icon, he admitted that the physical demands of the part are becoming increasingly difficult to handle.

"So my heart wants to, but I don't know if my knees can do it," he said.

Despite this, Reeves remains involved in the 'John Wick' universe. He will reprise his role as the legendary hitman in a cameo for the upcoming spinoff 'From the World of John Wick: Ballerina', which is set to hit theatres on June 6.

In the 'Ballerina' film, Reeves' character will appear briefly alongside a new cast, including Cisely Saldivar and Ana de Armas.

The 'John Wick' franchise, which began with the 2014 film, has become one of the most successful action series of all time.

The first film introduced Reeves as a retired hitman seeking revenge for the death of his beloved dog, and it quickly garnered a loyal fanbase.

Its success led to three sequels, and the franchise as a whole has grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide, according to People magazine.

Along with the films, the 'John Wick' universe has expanded to include a prequel series, 'The Continental', as well as video games and comic books.

In a recent interview to mark the 10th anniversary of the original 'John Wick', co-director Chad Stahelski praised Reeves for his dedication and integral role in the franchise's success.

"Could you have done John Wick without Keanu?" Stahelski asked rhetorically, answering, "No, not the way you see it."

He went on to describe Reeves' commitment on set, noting that he is always the first to arrive and the last to leave, as per People magazine.

David Leitch, the franchise's co-director, also shared his admiration for Reeves, emphasizing the emotional depth he brings to the character.

"There really is no other person that could play John Wick," Leitch said, adding, "He brings, obviously, the passion, the physicality, and there's just this undeniable emotional quality to him, where you feel for him and he pulls at your heartstrings," as per People magazine. (ANI)