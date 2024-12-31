Josh Duhamel, Dylan Sprouse, and Til Schweiger Star in High-Stakes Action Thriller 'The Neglected'

Washington: Hollywood stars Josh Duhamel, Dylan Sprouse, and Til Schweiger have just wrapped production on their latest project, 'The Neglected', an intense action thriller set against the backdrop of a race against time.

The film, directed and co-written by David Lipper, also marks the filmmaker's role as a producer, alongside Robert A. Daly Jr. and other key industry veterans, as per Deadline.

Red Sea Media is handling international sales for the highly anticipated film.

In 'The Neglected', Josh Duhamel portrays Detective Shaw, a seasoned law enforcement officer on the brink of retirement.

However, Shaw's final day on the job takes a horrifying turn when he uncovers the chilling discovery that a serial killer has buried his own son alive.

With mere hours remaining before his son runs out of air, Shaw embarks on a high-stakes mission to solve three murders and track down his son's whereabouts before it's too late, as per Deadline.

Duhamel, known for his role in 'Shotgun Wedding' opposite Jennifer Lopez, leads the cast alongside Dylan Sprouse and Til Schweiger.

The movie also features Jeremy and Jason London, along with Elena Sanchez, in pivotal roles, as per Deadline.

The screenplay for 'The Neglected' was co-written by David Lipper and Adam G. Levine.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Lipper reflected on the emotional weight of the story, highlighting the central theme of neglect and its consequences.

"I think audiences are going to relate to the big question facing Shaw in this film: who and what have we neglected in our lives and what is the cause and effect of that?" he explained, as per Deadline.

The plot's intensity is amplified by Shaw's internal struggle to reconcile his personal and professional life while racing against a killer's deadline.

Producer Robert A. Daly Jr. also expressed his excitement about the film, sharing with Deadline, "David, the director, has championed this project for years. We could not be more excited to see this project come to life."

The film is being produced by Lipper, Daly Jr, Mark Canton, and other producers, including Dorothy Canton, Denise Loren, and Ryan Winterstern. (ANI)