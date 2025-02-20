John Malkovich Reveals Why He Turned Down Marvel Films Before Joining Fantastic Four

Washington: Veteran actor John Malkovich, who has a mystery role in the upcoming film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', shared that he passed on previous Marvel films over pay disagreements.

"The reason I didn't do them had nothing to do with any artistic considerations whatsoever," he said. "I didn't like the deals they made, at all," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Malkovich added, "These films are quite gruelling to make. ... If you're going to hang from a crane in front of a green screen for six months, pay me. You don't want to pay me, it's cool, but then I don't want to do it, because I'd rather be onstage, or be directing a play, or doing something else."

He decided to do The Fantastic Four: First Steps as he wanted to work with 2014's Cut Bank director Matt Shakman again. However, once he shot the superhero movie, Malkovich shared that "it's not that dissimilar to doing theatre," adding, "You imagine a bunch of stuff that isn't there and do your little play," as per the outlet.

Malkovich has remained quiet on details surrounding his Fantastic Four role, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on the acclaimed series WandaVision, and written by a team of seasoned writers, including Eric Pearson and Josh Friedman, 'The Fantastic Four' promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience for fans worldwide.

With Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige at the helm, anticipation continues to mount for the film's release, slated for July 25, 2025.

Malkovich, a two-time Oscar nominee renowned for his versatility and depth as an actor, brings a wealth of experience to the MCU.

Recent audiences may recognise him from his compelling portrayal of French fashion designer Lucien Lelong in Apple TV+'s drama series 'The New Look,' alongside an ensemble cast featuring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche.

In addition to his television ventures, Malkovich's diverse filmography includes appearances in Netflix's 'Ripley,' Showtime's 'Billions,' and Netflix's 'Space Force.' (ANI)