Jericho Rosales to Star as Manuel Quezon in Upcoming Historical Biopic

Washington DC: Actor Jericho Rosales has joined TBA studio's upcoming historical biopic 'Quezon' in the lead role, reported Deadline. Rosales will play Manuel L. Quezon, the Filipino lawyer and soldier who went on to become the President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944.

The film will mark Rosales' long-awaited return to Philippine cinema after a hiatus of several years. He was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 romantic drama The Girl In The Orange Dress. On television, he recently starred in the hit ABS-CBN drama Lavender Fields.

As per Deadline, the film is scheduled to start filming in March 2025. Quezon is directed and co-written by Jerrold Tarog, whose credits include the historical biopics Heneral Luna (2015) and Goyo: The Boy General (2018), both also produced by TBA Studios.

On joining the team as lead cast, actor Jericho said, "I feel so honoured to be with this team. Coming to a script like this which is so potent and so entertaining, I feel so lucky and happy," said Rosales. "Here, you will see Quezon as a person. He's not written as a hero. He is cunning, he is charming, he is intelligent.

"Quezon is such an interesting character to play; there are so many things I can put into the role to build Quezon as a character. That adds to the pressure, but at the same time I am very excited." as quoted by Deadline.

Also starring in Quezon are Mon Confiado and Benjamin Alves, who reprise their roles from Heneral Luna and Goyo: The Boy General. Confiado returns as Quezon's political rival, Emilio Aguinaldo, while Alves portrays a younger Manuel L. Quezon.

The Quezon cast also includes Karylle Yuzon, who will play Quezon's wife. Aurora Quezon; Romnick Sarmenta, playing Sergio Osmena, the first Vice President of the Philippines; JC Santos as Manuel Roxas; and Cris Villanueva as the older Joven Hernando, the only fictional character in the film series.

